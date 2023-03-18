EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 34,725 Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the third quarter valued at $728,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyperfine by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 678,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 61,671 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyperfine Stock Down 6.0 %

Hyperfine stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.

