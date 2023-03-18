EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

