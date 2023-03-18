EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $43.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.