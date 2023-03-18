EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 138,783 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,106.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,783 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 6,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,581.3% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 272,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 256,200 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,464.3% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,053.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 212,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,406,000 after acquiring an additional 205,894 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

