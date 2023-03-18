EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth $43,000. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE:DNMR opened at $2.09 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $211.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.