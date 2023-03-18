EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,074 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,049,000 after buying an additional 7,800,583 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after buying an additional 118,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $29.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.86.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.62%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

See Also

