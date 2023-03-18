EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of XT opened at $49.85 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25.

