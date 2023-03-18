EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 67,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $46.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $55.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

