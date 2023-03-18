EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 87,089 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.