EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 109.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,865 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $33,164,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019 over the last ninety days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.