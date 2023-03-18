EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $45.74 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $217.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $408.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

