EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

NYSE HRL opened at $38.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

