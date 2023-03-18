EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $589.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 13.4% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $589,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $237.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

