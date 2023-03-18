EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chimera Investment Stock Performance
Shares of CIM stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.
Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -36.95%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.
About Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
