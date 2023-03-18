EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 799,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,761. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

