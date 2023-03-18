EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 67,455 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 451,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 311,078 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMIC opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

