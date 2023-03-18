EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $178.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDSB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

