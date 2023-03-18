EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.07. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.77.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

