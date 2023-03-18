EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Astra Space by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,602,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,217 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astra Space by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,545,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,265 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Astra Space from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Astra Space Stock Down 4.7 %

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.24. Astra Space, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

(Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

Featured Stories

