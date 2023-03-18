EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $89,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.1% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.21. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.