EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 46,302 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.71.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

