EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 486.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JOBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.63. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $210,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $210,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $32,604.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,688.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,512. 51.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.