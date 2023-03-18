EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,736 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Further Reading

