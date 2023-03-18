EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter worth $1,411,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 115.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 461,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 53.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 286,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 880.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 157,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VirnetX stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include War Room, Gabriel secure gateway, collaboration suite, secure domains, secure communication platform, and connection technology.

