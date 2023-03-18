EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vroom by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vroom by 62.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 88,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $127.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

