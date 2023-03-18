EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,618 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 575,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,148 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,691,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,780,000 after purchasing an additional 65,839 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 133.8% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,481,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

