EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,994 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

