EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 536 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $701.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.49.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

