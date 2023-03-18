EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBRG. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,154,000. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after buying an additional 5,885,391 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after buying an additional 4,623,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after buying an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 10,826,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,832,000 after buying an additional 3,655,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 5.8 %

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.06.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

