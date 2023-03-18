EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 24,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,211,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,119.57%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

See Also

