EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Shell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Shell by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Shell by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shell by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.65) to GBX 2,987 ($36.40) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.56) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

NYSE SHEL opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

