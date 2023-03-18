EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,709 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,053 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

