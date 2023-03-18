EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 553 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,006,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,982,000 after purchasing an additional 83,291 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after acquiring an additional 744,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,467,000 after buying an additional 153,529 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Xencor by 18.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,832,000 after buying an additional 895,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xencor by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,897,000 after buying an additional 279,080 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $32,688.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $28,985.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $32,688.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,477 shares of company stock valued at $840,527. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xencor Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Xencor stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

