EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,153 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $16.56 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.24.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

