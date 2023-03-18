EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $56,000 Position in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AEye by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AEye by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of AEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AEye by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIDR shares. Guggenheim lowered AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LIDR opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.77. AEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. AEye had a negative return on equity of 70.52% and a negative net margin of 2,294.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

