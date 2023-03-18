EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN opened at $7.88 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLN shares. Investec started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.39) to GBX 364 ($4.44) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.