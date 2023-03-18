EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Haleon Stock Performance
HLN opened at $7.88 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on HLN shares. Investec started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.39) to GBX 364 ($4.44) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.
Haleon Profile
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
