EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% during the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,420 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $111,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.26.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,982,190 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.