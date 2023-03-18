Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Titanium Transp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titanium Transp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transp in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Titanium Transp Price Performance

Titanium Transp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

