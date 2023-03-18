Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

ESPR stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $8.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. Research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,069 shares of company stock worth $105,990. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 112,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

