ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX) Stock Price Up 9.8%

ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 281,460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 91,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter.

