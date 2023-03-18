Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.91. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.93.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.31.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.

