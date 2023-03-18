Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Acquires £19,800.48 in Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) insider Michael Scott purchased 13,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £19,800.48 ($24,132.21).

Shares of ECEL opened at GBX 141 ($1.72) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £158.05 million, a PE ratio of 707.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.92. Eurocell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.32 ($2.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

