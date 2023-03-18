Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 659,300 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 621,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.33. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $108.50.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

