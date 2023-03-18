EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVCM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $145,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,062 shares in the company, valued at $13,307,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $145,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,062 shares in the company, valued at $13,307,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,913.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 939,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,510.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,695 shares of company stock worth $440,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after buying an additional 122,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 38,581 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.

About EverCommerce

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

