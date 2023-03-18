Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 148.7 days.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

