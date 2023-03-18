Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €28.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.00 ($30.11) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, March 6th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Evotec Trading Down 1.3 %

ETR EVT opened at €18.11 ($19.47) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €17.94 and its 200-day moving average is €17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Evotec has a one year low of €14.80 ($15.91) and a one year high of €29.71 ($31.95). The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

