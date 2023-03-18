Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.89.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $159.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

