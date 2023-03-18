Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.49

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.49 and traded as high as $17.50. Fanuc shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 152,774 shares traded.

Fanuc Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 20.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fanuc Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

