FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.23) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities downgraded FDM Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.19) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday.

FDM stock opened at GBX 795 ($9.69) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 809.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 738.76. FDM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 591 ($7.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,162 ($14.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The company has a market cap of £868.06 million, a PE ratio of 2,650.00 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 852 ($10.38) per share, for a total transaction of £494.16 ($602.27). Insiders have bought 186 shares of company stock worth $148,657 over the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

