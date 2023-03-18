Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIS. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.91.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $49.14 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.10.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after buying an additional 747,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

